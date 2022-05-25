Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $163,640.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $163,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PLXS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 84,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

