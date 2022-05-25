Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $244,380.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $244,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. 84,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,593. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Plexus by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
