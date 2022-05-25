Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $244,380.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $244,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. 84,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,593. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Plexus by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

