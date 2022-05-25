Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 444.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

