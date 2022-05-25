Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 1,173.0% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PLMI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 7,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,891. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

