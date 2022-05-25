Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert Buys 750 Shares

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $22,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PLBC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

