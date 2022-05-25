Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLPRF remained flat at $$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. Plus Products has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.
Plus Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
