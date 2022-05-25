POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POET opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.71. POET Technologies has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $12.80.

POET Technologies ( NASDAQ:POET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POET Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

About POET Technologies (Get Rating)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.