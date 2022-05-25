Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pola Orbis in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pola Orbis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
PORBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pola Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
About Pola Orbis (Get Rating)
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM × THREE brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pola Orbis (PORBF)
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.