Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pola Orbis in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pola Orbis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

PORBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pola Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PORBF opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Pola Orbis has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.71.

About Pola Orbis (Get Rating)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM × THREE brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.