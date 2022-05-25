PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Down 95.6% in May

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the April 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 91,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $8.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.50). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 304.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

