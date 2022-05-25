Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Research analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRCH. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $377.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 273,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,103,316.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Porch Group by 395.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 86,654 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 395,019 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

