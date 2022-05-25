Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PSTVY remained flat at $$15.33 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

