Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PSTVY remained flat at $$15.33 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.37.
About Postal Savings Bank of China (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Postal Savings Bank of China (PSTVY)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.