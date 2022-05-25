PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.33. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $178,000.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

