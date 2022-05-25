PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.70.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $121.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 67.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,039,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

