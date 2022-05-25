PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PREKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

PREKF opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

