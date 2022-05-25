Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in May

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:PEYE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 14,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $29.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.59. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Precision Optics Company Profile (Get Rating)
