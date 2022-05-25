Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTS. Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 682,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,333. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

