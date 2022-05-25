Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.89.

PRBZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $109.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

