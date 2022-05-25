Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.00 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Primo Water by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 101,764 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 384,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Primo Water by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

