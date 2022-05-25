Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

PRIM has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Primoris Services stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Primoris Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

