Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the April 30th total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

PY stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,007. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

