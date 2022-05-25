PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) & Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Critical Survey

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pulmonx 0 3 2 0 2.40

PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.39%. Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 71.15%. Given Pulmonx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Pulmonx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 51.72 -$59.85 million N/A N/A Pulmonx $48.42 million 13.96 -$48.66 million ($1.40) -13.01

Pulmonx has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A Pulmonx -102.87% -26.08% -21.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Pulmonx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

