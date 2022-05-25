Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 23,359 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $999,531.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,385,834.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -12.00. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,949,000 after purchasing an additional 522,256 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,000 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

