Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Paul Lyandres Sells 11,240 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 11,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $480,959.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,598,979.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PCOR traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. 1,405,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

