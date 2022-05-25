Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $423,621.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $423,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 659,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,221,631.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $262,940.26.

On Friday, February 25th, Dennis Lyandres sold 9,208 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $598,059.60.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,952. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,657,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

