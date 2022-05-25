Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sells $190,329.92 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CTO Sam Crigman sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $190,329.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 141,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,239.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PCOR stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. 1,405,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.00.
Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
