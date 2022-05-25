Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Insider Benjamin C. Singer Sells 6,453 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $276,123.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,050.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PCOR traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,952. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

