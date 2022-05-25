Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP Sells $72,657.42 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $72,657.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PCOR stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $108.75.
Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.
Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
