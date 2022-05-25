Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,922,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 506,155 shares of company stock valued at $21,618,782. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progyny by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200,480 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Progyny by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progyny by 28.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

