ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Million

Analysts expect ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the lowest is $1.01 million. ProQR Therapeutics posted sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 million to $6.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $14.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%.

PRQR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

