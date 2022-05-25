ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 9,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PBSFY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 10,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,095. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFY)
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.