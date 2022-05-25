ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 9,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PBSFY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 10,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,095. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.34) to €17.00 ($18.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.85) to €13.60 ($14.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($12.02) to €8.70 ($9.26) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.79) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

