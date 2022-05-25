Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target Cut to €90.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from €110.00 ($117.02) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec lowered shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($145.74) to €128.00 ($136.17) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €97.00 ($103.19) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosus from €122.00 ($129.79) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

PROSY stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 712,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. Prosus has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

