Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Down 83.0% in May

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the April 30th total of 1,378,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Prosus from €110.00 ($117.02) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosus from €122.00 ($129.79) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prosus from €137.00 ($145.74) to €128.00 ($136.17) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Shares of Prosus stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 712,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,542. Prosus has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

