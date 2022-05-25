Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.68% from the stock’s current price.
PRTA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.
Shares of PRTA stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Prothena has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $79.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prothena by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Prothena by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Prothena (Get Rating)
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
