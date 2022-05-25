Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.68% from the stock’s current price.

PRTA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Prothena has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $79.75.

In related news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prothena by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Prothena by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

