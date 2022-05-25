PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in May

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PSP Swiss Property from CHF 125 to CHF 140 in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:PSPSF remained flat at $$118.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.59.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

