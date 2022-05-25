Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 566.7% in May

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CEOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 374,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

