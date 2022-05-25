Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 566.7% in May

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CEOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 374,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
About Psykey
