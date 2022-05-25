PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PBCRY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,732. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $15.99.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.
