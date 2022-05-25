PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PBCRY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,732. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

