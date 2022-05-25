PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 44,900.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,486. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3547 per share. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.