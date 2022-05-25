PTK Acquisition (TSE:PTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PTK Acquisition (TSE:PTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of PTK Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
