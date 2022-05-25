Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 930.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PUMSY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 13,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,053. Puma has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Puma from €120.00 ($127.66) to €115.00 ($122.34) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Puma from €123.00 ($130.85) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Puma from €122.00 ($129.79) to €121.00 ($128.72) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Puma from €114.00 ($121.28) to €109.00 ($115.96) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

