Puma VCT 12 plc (LON:PU12) Plans Dividend of GBX 40

Puma VCT 12 plc (LON:PU12 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 61.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Puma VCT 12’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PU12 traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 65 ($0.82). The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857. The company has a market cap of £25.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.63. Puma VCT 12 has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 92 ($1.16).

Get Puma VCT 12 alerts:

Puma VCT 12 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puma Vct 12 Plc is a fund of Puma Investments making growth capital. It make investments in established businesses based in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma VCT 12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma VCT 12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.