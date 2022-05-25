PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 1,093.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,563. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.02. PURE Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 107.81% and a negative net margin of 130.17%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

