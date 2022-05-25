Pure Storage (PSTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. Pure Storage has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $36.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,832,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,708,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,719,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,710,000 after purchasing an additional 541,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

