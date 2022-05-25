Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) to post sales of $161.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.50 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $182.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $662.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.50 million to $670.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $752.99 million, with estimates ranging from $704.70 million to $811.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

PRPL opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $315.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, insider Jack Roddy acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,177,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,618,887.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,437,751 shares of company stock valued at $43,887,309. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566,341 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,670 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,065,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 726.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,377 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

