PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. PVH also posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $110,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in PVH by 100.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,566 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,130,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

