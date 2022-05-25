PVH (PVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE:PVH opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66. PVH has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.