Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hibbett, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hibbett in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.56. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hibbett by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

