Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dropbox, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dropbox in a research note issued on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,923 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 19.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dropbox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after acquiring an additional 92,393 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 545,966 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $209,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,836 shares of company stock worth $1,895,856. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

