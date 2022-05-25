Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Zuora, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zuora in a report issued on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zuora’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Zuora stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Zuora has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at $573,305.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.