Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Asana, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Asana in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

NYSE ASAN opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.90. Asana has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Asana by 92.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 621.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Asana by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

