Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for VMware, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VMware in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the virtualization software provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VMware’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cross Research lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. VMware has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.75.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

